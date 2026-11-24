John Summit has extended his CTRL ESCAPE Tour with an additional performance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, preceding his sold out December 12 show. The announcement marks another career milestone for the electronic music producer, making him only the sixth artist to perform two or more shows at the stadium. The achievement follows a series of major performances, including a Madison Square Garden show that sold out in under two hours, three nights at the Kia Forum and a headline performance before 38,000 attendees at Folsom Field.

Supporting his sophomore album, CTRL ESCAPE, the tour reflects Summit’s evolving musical direction, expanding beyond his signature tech house sound to incorporate elements of dubstep and drum & bass. Alongside the two night finale, Summit has partnered with the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Toy Brigade, encouraging attendees to donate new, unwrapped toys at both performances. Toy manufacturer Jazwares, his recent Squishmallows collaborator, will also contribute to the charitable initiative.

Speaking on the additional date, Summit shares: ‘Ending the tour in LA with my biggest headline show ever was already insane, now adding a second night is unreal’. Ahead of the Los Angeles finale, the tour will visit Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Oakland. Artist presale tickets for the newly announced performance become available on November 24 at 10 AM PT, with general ticket sales commencing on November 25.

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