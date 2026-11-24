Bringing together two generations of electronic music, AFROJACK, Parris Mitchell and Waxmaster revisit the foundations of Chicago house with their latest collaboration. While Mitchell and Waxmaster played an influential role in developing Chicago’s raw, chant led house sound during the mid 1990s, AFROJACK has established himself as an internationally recognised figure in electronic music, bringing his distinctive big room productions to festival stages worldwide for over a decade.

A contemporary reinterpretation of Mitchell and Waxmaster’s 1995 release ‘Ghetto Shout Out!!’, originally issued through Dance Mania Records, ‘Hell Yea’ transforms the underground classic into a driving tech house production. Rather than relying on samples from the original recording, the duo returned to the studio in Chicago earlier this year to recreate the vocals with an ensemble of singers. The newly recorded vocal chants complement AFROJACK’s dynamic, festival oriented production, bridging the rhythmic foundations of Chicago house with contemporary dancefloor energy.

Ahead of its official release, AFROJACK has introduced the single to international audiences during performances at Ultra Miami, Ultra Europe, Ultra Mexico and EDC Orlando. The collaboration also precedes his return to Miami’s Bayfront Park in March 2027, where the Dutch producer is scheduled to deliver his first live set at Ultra Miami.

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