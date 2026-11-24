Born in Chicago and raised in Detroit, Delano Smith began his DJ career in 1978, playing funk, disco and soul records across Detroit’s club circuit. Under the mentorship of pioneering DJ Ken Collier, Smith developed a distinctive approach to mixing that influenced subsequent generations of electronic music artists, including Jeff Mills. Throughout his decades spanning career, the founder of Mixmode Recordings became an instrumental figure in establishing Detroit’s Tech house music identity and expanding its international recognition.

Renowned for his deep, soulful interpretation of house music, Smith brought his signature sound to some of the world’s most respected underground venues, including Berlin’s Panorama Bar, London’s fabric and Paris’ Rex Club. His refined production style was equally evident in his acclaimed 2012 album, ‘An Odyssey’, which reflected his enduring connection to the deeper, more expressive dimensions of house music.

Smith’s passing was confirmed by his family on November 23 through the Charivari Detroit festival’s social media page. Although the cause of death remains undisclosed, the producer had previously undergone treatment for cancer. Paying tribute to his enduring influence, his family stated: ‘Above all, his legacy will live on through the people he touched, the culture he helped build and the countless dancefloors that were forever changed by his music’. His contributions to Detroit’s musical heritage will continue to resonate across generations of electronic music artists and listeners.

Rest in peace, Delano Smith.

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