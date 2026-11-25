Returning to the stage following its last edition in 2017, Armin van Buuren’s celebrated Armin Only concert series will make its world premiere on February 26, 2027, at Rotterdam Ahoy, headlining the opening night of A State of Trance Rotterdam. Having hosted the first large scale editions of the concept in 2005 and 2006, the venue holds particular significance for the Dutch producer. Previous album led tours, including Imagine, Mirage, Intense and Embrace, sold out internationally renowned venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Amsterdam ArenA.

Scheduled for release alongside the premiere, ‘AWAKE’ is a two part, 36 track album that forms the creative foundation of the upcoming tour. The five hour performance will navigate the defining releases of van Buuren’s career alongside his evolving musical direction. Combining expansive arena production, immersive visuals and live guest appearances, the concert concept offers the producer the creative freedom to develop an extended musical journey.

Reflecting on the return of the concept, van Buuren shares: ‘I’ve changed a lot since the last show in 2017, and so has the music I make. Creating AWAKE made me want that space again’. Existing Friday and weekend A State of Trance ticket holders will receive access to the premiere. Pre registration closes on November 26 at 14:00 CET, followed by the presale at 16:00 CET and general ticket sales at 17:00 CET, subject to availability.

For more information check out Armin van Buuren’s Instagram here:

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