Having expanded beyond its flagship Belgian festival with editions in Brazil, the French Alps and the forthcoming Tomorrowland Thailand, the internationally recognised festival brand is considering further global expansion. According to reports from The Denver Post, Colorado’s Economic Development Commission has approved $500,000 towards preparations for a potential winter music festival. Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen subsequently confirmed that preliminary discussions had taken place regarding the possibility of hosting an event at a Colorado ski resort.

Drawing inspiration from Tomorrowland Winter, held annually at Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps, the proposed American edition could feature four consecutive days of electronic music in a mountainous setting. Although initially envisioned for 2028, ongoing negotiations suggest February 2029 may be a more realistic timeframe. Vail has emerged as a potential host destination, with Colorado reportedly taking precedence over alternative locations in Utah, California and the Canadian Rockies.

The proposed festival is projected to generate approximately $222 million in direct spending and $6.4 million in sales tax revenue, with local communities expected to contribute around $7.5 million towards infrastructure, security and operational requirements. Addressing the potential expansion, Wilmsen stated: ‘At this stage, no decision has been made and no new destination has been confirmed’. Should the plans materialise, the event would mark Tomorrowland’s first winter festival in North America, representing another significant milestone in the brand’s international growth.

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