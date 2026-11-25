Tomorrowland, the internationally recognised electronic dance music festival known for its elaborate stage productions and immersive experiences, is preparing for its first full scale Asian edition in Thailand. Scheduled to take place from December 11-13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district, the festival has reached another milestone as newly surfaced footage reveals construction progress on its highly anticipated mainstage.

The festival will feature its Consciencia theme, previously introduced at Tomorrowland Belgium, alongside performances from major electronic music acts including Swedish House Mafia, Alan Walker, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, and Dimitri Vegas. With the inaugural edition officially sold out, organisers anticipate welcoming approximately 150,000 attendees across the three days.

In an official announcement, Tomorrowland confirmed that the event will also be accessible to international audiences through daily mainstage livestreams and broadcasts on One World Radio. The festival explained that fans unable to attend in person will be able to follow performances through its digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and the Tomorrowland website. The upcoming edition marks a significant step in Tomorrowland’s continued international expansion, bringing its signature design and extravagant music productions to Asia for the first time.

For further information check out Tomorrowland Thailand’s Instagram here:

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