British electronic music producer and DJ Four Tet, Known for his experimental approach to electronic music and genre blending productions, has announced a five night residency at London’s institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA). The performances, scheduled for January 19-23, 2027, will focus on previously unreleased material and live improvisation, offering audiences an alternative to his established live performances.

Presented in collaboration with London based promoter Eat Your Own Ears, the residency will see Four Tet, whose real name is Kieran Hebden, explore new compositions in an intimate live setting. Following his large scale Alexandra Palace performance in November 2025, the upcoming shows will shift the focus towards experimentation and the development of new music. The announcement also follows a series of recent releases, including material under his Wingding alias .

Sharing details through an Instagram Story, Four Tet explained that he wanted his current musical projects ‘to be completed and experienced in a live setting’, allowing for ‘lots of improvisation and flexibility’. He further suggested that the residency would differ considerably from his previous performances, with audiences unlikely to hear any previously released material. The five night residency will provide an opportunity to experience Four Tet’s developing sound through a series of performances shaped by brand new compositions.

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