British electronic music producer Fred again.., known for his genre blending productions and collaborations across electronic music and alternative music, has an unreleased track featured in Grand Theft Auto VI. Titled ‘Bring Me Down’, the song is credited to Fred Gibson and Jesse Rutherford, frontman of alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, and appears on the game’s radio station Stockyard FM under the artist name ‘Fred Jesse’.

The discovery follows the release of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, with players sharing clips of the previously unheard track online. Stockyard FM, hosted by PinkPantheress and The Dare, features music spanning electronic and alternative genres. The collaboration also adds to Fred again..’s involvement in the game soundtrack, following his contribution to ‘Sexy Magic’ alongside PinkPantheress, Etienna de Crécy, CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso.

Although neither Fred again.. nor Jesse Rutherford has publicly commented on the discovery, the collaboration is credited in Rockstar Games’ official music listings. The track’s appearances has drawn attention from listeners, particularly as it introduces previously unreleased material through the game’s in-world radio system rather than a conventional music release.

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