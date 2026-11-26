San Diego’s CRSSD Festival, known for its diverse programming of house, techno and electronic music, has announced its Spring 2027 lineup, featuring Eric Prydz, Disco Lines, Sven Väth and Adam Beyer. The two day festival will return to Waterfront Park on March 13-14, 2027, bringing together established electronic music artists and emerging talent across three stages.

The upcoming edition will feature performances from Boris Brejcha, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex, Luciano, Dennis Cruz and Indira Paganotto, alongside back to back sets from Dubfire and Nicole Moudaber, and Ellen Allien and Marcel Dettmann. Eric Prydz returns to the festival under his own name after performing as his techno alias Cirez D in Spring 2026, while Disco Lines makes his return following a 2024 appearance. The festival’s three stages will showcase a range of electronic sounds, from house to techno to live electronic and alternative music, with additional performances from Digitalism, Kasablanca, Toro y Moi and Noga Erez.

Organisers FNGRS CRSSD have confirmed that further artists will be announced ahead of the festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2015, CRSSD has established itself as a recurring event on San Diego’s electronic music calendar, hosting spring and autumn editions at the city’s waterfront venue. CRSSD continues to highlight a broad spectrum of electronic music within its festival programming.

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