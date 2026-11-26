West African electronic music collective Lagos In Paris, Known for their distinct fusion of traditional African sounds and contemporary electronic production, have released their latest single, ‘Don’t’, featuring Ghanaian Vocalist Tsié. Released on November 20 through BLZ, inside Records and Believe, the track marks the first release from the trio’s forthcoming sophomore EP, scheduled for 2027, and further develops their self described ‘Afraw’ Sound.

Combining influences from Sahel blues, afrobeats and traditional griot music with elements of house, amapiano, techno and disco, Lagos In Paris continues to explore the relationship between West African musical heritage and electronic dance music. Their latest release follows their 2025 debut EP, ‘We Are Lagos In Paris’, which features tracks including ‘Sinatanale’, ‘Afro G Western’ and ‘Faya’, alongside remixes from Thakzin, Folamour and KILIMANJARO. The collective have also expanded their live presence, performing for COLORS and Lagos Fashion Week earlier this year.

Beyond its rhythmic production, ‘Don’t’ explores themes of consent, personal autonomy and female self expression. Through Tsié’s vocals, the track emphasises a woman’s right to enjoy nightlife and express herself without unwanted attention or assumptions about her availability. The accompanying music video extends this message through visual storytelling, reflecting the collective’s broader interest in the relationship between music, movement and cultural identity.

Listen to ‘Don’t’ on Spotify here:

Follow Lagos In Paris:

Instagram – TikTok – Facebook – Spotify – YouTube – Website