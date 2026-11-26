Italian electronic music duo Mathame, recognised for their cinematic approach to melodic techno and immersive audiovisual performances, have announced their return to Coachella in 2027. Brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli will perform on April 10 and 17 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, marking their second appearance at the festival following their debut in 2023.

The announcement coincides with the release of ‘Follow (Mathame 1999 Remix)’, a reworking of their July 2026 collaboration with Swedish vocalist Bonn. Released on November 20 through their independent label NEO Records, the remix draws inspiration from late-1990s dance music, combining driving rhythms and melodic synths with Bonn’s original vocals. The duo are also preparing to expand their NEO stage production at Coachella, which features a 26 foot humanoid structure and forms part of their wider audiovisual project developed alongside their 2023 debut album, MEMO.

Addressing their upcoming Coachella performances, Amedeo Giovanelli stated, ‘At Coachella, we won’t be playing it safe’, suggesting audiences can expect new music and an expanded live production. Matteo Giovanelli also described their return to the festival as an important opportunity to showcase their evolving sound and creative vision alongside other international artists. With their Coachella return and latest release.

Listen to ‘Follow (Mathame 1999 Remix)’ on Spotify here:

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