French DJ and electronic music producer David Guetta, known for his chart topping dance hits and international festival performances, has been announced as the Sunday headliner for Creamfields 2027. The Grammy winning artist will close the festival’s final day on August 29, bringing his acclaimed Monolith audiovisual show to the ARC stage as the UK festival celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Guetta’s announcement completes the festival’s mainstage headliner schedule, joining Josh Baker, KETTAMA, and Prospa for a back to back performance on Friday, alongside Martin Garrix and Alesso’s highly anticipated back to back set on Saturday. Belgian techno artist Charlotte de Witte has also been confirmed for the Steel Yard stage on Saturday. Guetta’s Monolith production, which debuted at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2023, has since developed into a large-scale audiovisual experience. Earlier this year, the producer brought the show to Paris, selling out three nights at the Stade de France and performing for more than 240,000 attendees.

In its official announcement, Creamfields confirmed that Guetta will present Monolith on the ARC stage on Sunday, August 29. The performance marks another major addition to the festival’s anniversary celebrations, which will feature returning artists, collaborative performances and expanded stage productions. Creamfields will take place from August 26-29 in Daresbury, Cheshire, with further lineup announcements expected ahead of the festival.

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