Electric Forest, the Michigan Based electronic music festival known for its immersive woodland setting, diversified musical programming and elaborative art installations, has announced its return to Double JJ Resort in Rothbury from June 24-27, 2027. The upcoming event will mark the festival’s 15th edition, continuing its annual celebration of electronic music, art and community since its debut in 2011.

Alongside the announcement, organisers have opened the 2027 loyalty recognition process, allowing returning attendees to verify their loyalty status ahead of the December ticket presales. Fans have until November 30 at 12 PM ET to correct any discrepancies in their attendance records through the festival’s official recognition portal. The programme rewards returning festivalgoers through benefits including early ticket access, dedicated entry lanes and exclusive experiences, with additional privileges available to attendees who have participated in four, six or ten previous additions.

According to the festival’s official loyalty guidelines, attendees who reach the ‘4 in the Forest’ tier retain their eligibility for loyalty presales indefinitely, even if they miss a subsequent edition. Those reaching the highest tier, ‘10 in the Forest’, are recognised through an annual enshrinement within Sherwood Forest. Organisers have also confirmed that loyalty credits will be added to eligible accounts in December, ahead of the upcoming presales.

Further information is available on the Electric Forest’s Instagram here:

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