Dutch DJ and electronic music producer Nicky Romero, known for his progressive house productions and internationally recognised record label Protocol Recordings, has teamed up with rising producer VIVID for their latest collaboration, ‘Higher & Higher’. Released on November 27, 2026, through Protocol Recordings, the track brings together the two artists for a new mainstage focused electronic release.

The collaboration combines energetic production with a prominent vocal hook and driving rhythms, drawing on the big room sound associated with Romero’s festival performances. Ahead of its official release, the track made its debut at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), where Romero first introduced it to live audiences. The single also received an early preview on episode 746 of Romero’s weekly radio show, Protocol Radio, on November 26, featuring in the programme’s Protocol Spotlight segment.

Sharing details of the collaboration through social media, VIVID confirmed that Romero had premiered ‘Higher & Higher’ at ADE and shared footage of his own live performances of the track. The release follows VIVID’s previous Protocol Recordings single, ‘Gas’, marking another collaboration with the label as he continues to develop his presence with the electronic music scene. With ‘Higher & Higher’, Romero continues to support emerging electronic music talent through Protocol Recordings, bringing established and rising producers together on new releases.

Listen to ‘Higher & Higher’ on Spotify here:

Follow Nicky Romero:

Instagram – X – TikTok – Facebook – Spotify – Soundcloud – YouTube

Follow VIVID:

Instagram – X – TikTok – Facebook – Spotify