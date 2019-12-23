Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma just tied the knot!





This power couple has been ruling the entertainment industry for years and now they’ll take it on together. You may remember Duff from TV shows like “Younger and “Lizzie McGuire.” And, singer/songwriter/producer Koma from popular EDM collaborations with Zedd, Ghastly, Tiesto, Said the Sky, and many more.

Koma reportedly met Duff when working on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. They share writing credits on her songs — “Confetti,” “Arms Around a Memory,” and “Breathe In, Breathe Out.”

The couple welcomed their baby girl named Banks last October, Duff’s second child and Koma’s first.

After dating on and off since 2017, they got engaged earlier this year and finally made it official.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

Source: Business Insider