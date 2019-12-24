Ed Sheeran is taking a break from music. Another one.





Sheeran took time off after wrapping his xTour in December 2015 to strengthen his connection with then-girlfriend — now wife — Cherry Seaborn. He also announced he was taking a break at the end of his Divide tour in August, after being on the road for a little over two years.

Now, just two days after releasing the music video for his new single “Put It All on Me,” Sheeran announced on Instagram he was taking a break from music and social media for the time being.

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again,” he wrote. “The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”

“I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I’ll be off social media until it’s time to come back,” he continued.

When he decides to come back isn’t clear, but we’ll wait for the day all the same. He’s certainly earned the time off.