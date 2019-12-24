RL Grime’s Massive “In Your Head” Edit for G Jones Takes GoPro Ad to the Extreme

G Jones provides an epic soundtrack for GoPro‘s latest and most adventurous camera to date, the HERO8.





RL Grime‘s edit of “In Your Head” hits as hard as the original, just a bit differently. Matched with striking footage shot by the new GoPro, the song gives off extreme, in-your-face vibrations.

G Jones himself jokingly responds in the Tweet below:

“Can someone ID this track?? I keep hearing it everywhere.”

See all the HERO8 specs here.

Also, watch the official introduction video featuring music from Apashe here.

G Jones x GoPro HERO8