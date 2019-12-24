G Jones provides an epic soundtrack for GoPro‘s latest and most adventurous camera to date, the HERO8.
RL Grime‘s edit of “In Your Head” hits as hard as the original, just a bit differently. Matched with striking footage shot by the new GoPro, the song gives off extreme, in-your-face vibrations.
G Jones himself jokingly responds in the Tweet below:
“Can someone ID this track?? I keep hearing it everywhere.”
See all the HERO8 specs here.
Also, watch the official introduction video featuring music from Apashe here.
G Jones x GoPro HERO8
— G JONES (@gjonesbass) December 22, 2019