Interacting with fans in the crowd is a solid move by any DJ — it keeps your audience engaged, you might get some new fans out of it, and also shows you know how to have a good time behind the decks. Some people in the crowd, however, inevitably take it too far.





At a recent show in the Dominican Republic with Nic Fanciulli, one audience member apparently became too entitled and tried to get away with the whole mixer. I say apparently because it’s unclear what happened leading up the events of the videos below. But one thing is certain: never, ever do what this guy is doing.

Watch below: