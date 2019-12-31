It’s been a year of highs and lows for Martin Garrix. Whether he was busy releasing seven stunning singles or recovering from a devastating injury, he kept a smile on his face and his head down, focusing on the future. With only hours to go in the final day of the year (or not, in some parts of the world), he’s sharing one last gift with fans.





2019 Remixed is a collection of all his singles remixed by some special guests: DubVision, DRAMA, Vintage Culture & Bruno Be, Dyro, Silque, Bart B More, and Julian Jordan. Each artist was given a track to smash out of the park, and that’s exactly what they did.

With the exception of Julian Jordan, whose remix goes harder than the rest combined, the remix pack is an easy-listening collection of songs that should help bring a smile to your face as this year did to Garrix’s. Check it out below!