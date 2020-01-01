The xx Confirm They’re Working On New Music Heading Into 2020

We’re projecting that 2020 will be a great year for music, as The xx confirm they’re back in the studio!





For fans, there’s no better way to start off the new year than this — “We’ve all been working on new music,” The xx captions the post below, “can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!”

Over the years, the 3-piece English indie band have championed a distanced blend of rock, pop and electronic, painting outside genre lines in the best possible ways. Their debut album xx came out in 2009, followed by Coexist in 2012 and I See You in 2017.

Jamie xx also made waves with his own solo record, In Colour, which released in 2015.

See their official announcement below and get ready for the return of The xx in 2020.

The xx – New Music 2020

H/T: Consequence of Sound