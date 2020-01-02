In 2019, we saw a resurgence of Skrillex. I want to avoid using “return” because he never truly left, but certainly in the past 12 months we’ve seen more of him both in our playlists and on our lineups than we did in either 2017 or 2018.





With such a stellar year behind him, and hopefully another one to look forward to, OWSLA just dropped a special 2019 Skrillex Yearbook that contains a collection of 2019 live show photos, as well as “behind the scenes and unreleased content.”

This is an essential coffee table item for any die-hard Skrillex fan, and you can get yours here. Pre-order ends 1/8/2020 and it will ship in 4-5 weeks.



