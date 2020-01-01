Watch Bassnectar, Illenium, Rezz, Porter Robinson & More As They Ring In The New Year

This year — well, I suppose, technically, last year — ravers had their choice of an abundant amount of New Year’s Eve events across the country, both large festivals and local club shows. Whether you were at Countdown in Southern California, Decadence in Arizona or Colorado, Snowglobe in Tahoe, Resolution in Seattle, or wherever else, you likely rang in the new year with a smile and a sh*tload of confetti.





Thankfully, social media exists, so if you weren’t at one of these sets, chances are someone has already uploaded it. Below you can check out count downs from Bassnectar, Illenium, Rezz, Porter Robinson, Skrillex, and Alesso, and we’ll be adding more as we find them.

Let’s all make 2020 a year to remember!

Bassnectar

Illenium

Rezz

you did so amazing tonight!!!! happy new year can’t wait to see what you do in 2020 😊💗 pic.twitter.com/3R3ps4mc4e — jess 🌸 (@jesssiie5) January 1, 2020

Skrillex

Alesso

Porter Robinson

Here’s a beautiful video of Porter Robinson welcoming everyone into the new year with “Language” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/y4t16riLIM — AllTime EDM (@AllTimeEDM) January 1, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com