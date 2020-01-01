Home

This year — well, I suppose, technically, last year — ravers had their choice of an abundant amount of New Year’s Eve events across the country, both large festivals and local club shows. Whether you were at Countdown in Southern California, Decadence in Arizona or Colorado, Snowglobe in Tahoe, Resolution in Seattle, or wherever else, you likely rang in the new year with a smile and a sh*tload of confetti.


Thankfully, social media exists, so if you weren’t at one of these sets, chances are someone has already uploaded it. Below you can check out count downs from Bassnectar, Illenium, Rezz, Porter Robinson, Skrillex, and Alesso, and we’ll be adding more as we find them.

Let’s all make 2020 a year to remember!

Bassnectar

Bassnectar NYE Countdown! from EDM

Illenium

Happy new year from ILLENIUM from EDM

Rezz

Skrillex

Alesso

Porter Robinson

 

Photo via Rukes.com