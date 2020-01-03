Gesaffelstein isn’t resting on his laurels in 2020, as we’re three days in and he’s already released a new remix to fans. Better yet, this one is a Coachella ID fans have been searching for, his remix of ROSALÍA’s “A Palé.” The remix is a slow burner, really intent on developing a particular vibe than pushing a peak-hours bassline or hard techno sound.





With Gesaffelstein’s Requiem tour in 2019 all over with, it will be interesting to see if his return was a flash in the pan or if he has a broader plan for the future á la Flume. Time will tell — in the meantime, check out the remix below.

Photo courtesy of Coachella