Having Ghastly as a relative has to be a barrel of laughs… I mean, have you met the guy? But he’s also an exceedingly nice person beyond the wild and crazy DJ persona. For the holidays this year, he proved that again.





He shared a video today captioned, “My nephew has been wanting to produce music so I got him his first laptop with ableton, his reaction says it all.” Sure enough, his nephew’s genuine happiness and surprise at the selfless gift is enough to make even the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes.

Maybe in one or two year’s time we’ll be seeing his name on lineups! Just kidding. Unless…

Check out the heartwarming video below.

My nephew has been wanting to produce music so I got him his first laptop with ableton, his reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/xOI9EiIG5n — 𝔊𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔩𝔜 (◕,,,◕) (@Ghastly) January 3, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com