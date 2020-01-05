Zeds Dead Share Best of the Decade with Two Hour-Long Mixes [LISTEN]

Zeds Dead are celebrating 2020 in the best possible way — with a double serving of decade defining hits from the past 10 years.





The Zeds Decade (Parts 1 & 2) mixes cover music from Porter Robinson, Flume, Jauz, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, TNGHT and many more. Plus, hip hop selects from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Kanye West and others.

These are the duo’s best of the decade picks, from Skrillex to Drake and everything in between. Surprisingly, Zeds Decade doesn’t include any cuts of their own, but then again how would they even choose between them?

Zeds Dead’s own label Deadbeats was recently named Your EDM’s Top Tastemaker of 2019.

In addition, Zeds Dead presents We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 drops on January 14th, 2020.

Listen below and check back for more from ZD soon!

Zeds Decade – Part 1 & 2

Photo via Rukes.com