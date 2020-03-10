Following the cancellation of Ultra Music Festival last week, the annual Winter Music Conference in Miami has followed suit. The announcement was made today that, due to the Florida governor’s declaration of a public health emergency, this year’s conference would be “rescheduled.”





As a conference, there’s more leeway in rescheduling compared to a major festival experience, so there’s even a possibility that UMF and WMC might be held at separate times. But, the two are so closely ingrained that even that slight possibility is likely nil.

“After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with out team, panelists and event partners,” the statement reads, “we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees.”