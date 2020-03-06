The fate of Ultra Miami 2020 has been decided.





Because of growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the music festival — which attracted 170,000 music fans last year — will not go on as planned this month. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says they are abiding by CDC guidelines, which discourage gatherings of 25,000 people or more.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo met with Ultra Music Festival organizers on Wednesday and they came to the decision. It wasn’t announced to the public until this morning, however.

An official notice on the UMF website reads:

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time.

Miami’s leaders won’t come out and say “canceled” — they preferred “postponed” or “suspended.” But, no matter how you say it, Ultra Miami isn’t happening later this month. The festival’s anticipated return to Bayfront Park will just have to wait.

In addition, Miami’s Calle Ocho carnival is postponed from its original March 15 date.

UMF’s local organizers also canceled its inaugural Abu Dhabi event (details here) as well as Road to Ultra India.

Watch the press conference here.

Source: Local 10 | Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra