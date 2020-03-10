Hangout Music Fest plans to “move forward” despite coronavirus concerns.





The music festival set to take place May 15 – 17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama boasts a diverse range of headliners including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello and Lana Del Rey — plus, RL Grime, Illenium, Louis the Child and more.

Despite all the recent cancellations over coronavirus, organizers provided a reassuring statement on Monday: “The event is moving forward as planned. We are monitoring the situation carefully and will work with all appropriate authorities to produce a safe and healthy Hangout 2020.”

Hangout joins a cadre of other festivals including Buku Project and Movement Detroit who have said they still plan to continue as scheduled. Rampage in Belgium, originally included in that group, posted a message today that it is waiting for a final decision from their mayor or governor after the government made some vague statements.

So far, the major cancellations we’ve seen have been a result of government orders — that has been the case for Ultra Miami, SXSW, Tomorrowland Winter, etc. Stay updated here.

Source: AL.com | Photo via Hangout Music Fest