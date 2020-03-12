E3 has officially been canceled for 2020.





Organizers, the Entertainment Software Association, decided to pull the plug on the Electronic Entertainment Expo — known as E3 — due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement on E3’s website reads:

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9 – 11 in Los Angeles.

E3 joins the long list of gatherings that are either canceled or postponed this year. Some festivals and events have rescheduled for a later date in 2020, but the majority aren’t planning to return until 2021.

We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.

