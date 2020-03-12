According to a report from Billboard, all current Live Nation arena tours — including Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Tool, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shania in Vegas, Chris Stapleton and many others — will be put on pause beginning this weekend.





Some shows will finish out their current run today and tomorrow, but the rest will be postponed. According to sources close to the situation, club and theater shows will remain unaffected, for now. Of course, artists might cancel tours on their own if they see fit.

Live Nation’s headquarters in Beverly Hills will also be effectively empty as employees have been told to work from home until the end of the month.

Writes Billboard:

On a call, company executive told employees that March is generally a slow month and that Live Nation will re-evaluate the situation at the beginning of April with the goal of resuming touring in May or June.

Live Nation is not planning any layoffs and company officials told staff it is well positioned to weather the closure.

The news comes after a loss of $1.8 billion in stock valuation for Live Nation, the largest tour promoter in the United States.

AEG has joined Live Nation, along with a coalition of agencies including Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm, and United Talent Agency (UTA), to address the global situation.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” the coalition said in a joint statement. “At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

Photo via Coachella