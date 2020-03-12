Compared to DJs from the Netherlands, UK, or the US, very few hail from Italy. One of the country’s most famous electronic exports is Benny Benassi, and he’s currently quarantined in his home country while it deals with one of the most egregious outbreaks of coronavirus in the world right now.





“As some of you may already know, my country Italy has been hit hard by Coronavirus,” he tells fans. “Now the whole nation is in quarantine and, like everyone else, I have to stay at home and reduce social contact to an absolute minimum. It’s very tough but it’s necessary.

“The only way to defeat this disease is to contain it. Everyone has to help, no exceptions, if we want to get through this. Unfortunately that means I won’t be able to play the scheduled shows in North America this month.”

Photo via Rukes.com