As one of the first festivals to assure ticket holders that the festival would go on, BUKU Music + Arts Project has now made the hard decision to cancel next weekend’s event in light of the spread of coronavirus and move it to Labor Day Weekend. The festival was expecting headlining sets from Alison Wonderland, Flume, Glass Animals, Taking Back Sunday, Illenium, Kayzo, Zeds Dead, and more, but it is unclear if it can retain the full lineup for the new dates.





Along with Rampage and Movement, Buku was one of the first festivals to release a statement assuring fans that the show would still go on while monitoring the situation. The situation has, of course, become more serious since those assurances were first made a week ago.

Festivals/events cancelled due to coronavirus

“This morning we received notice from the Mayor of New Orleans’ office that BUKU cannot take place nexxt weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we respect their decision, and instead of crying we’ve been planning… fast. With the help of so many people, and motivated by the vision of y’all dancing and headbanging, we are rescheduling BUKU 2020 to take play over Labor Day Weekend.”

Tickets will be honored for the new September date, and refund instructions will be sent out next week if you are unable to attend.