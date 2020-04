Like Purity Ring whose new album dropped yesterday, Kygo is a master of consistency. His new single “I’ll Wait” with Sasha Sloan, the second off his upcoming third album, Golden Hour, is pure Kygo through and through.





With delicate pads and a beautiful piano melody coupled with gorgeous female vocals, this is another strong hit in Kygo’s discography.

Check out “I’ll Wait” below!

Photo via Rukes.com