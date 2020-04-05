Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival is taking over one last time and it’s easily the biggest online music-festival-meets-live-stream we’ve ever seen.
Today, Alison Wonderland, A-Trak, Ekali, G Jones, Tokimonsta, Party Favor, Wuki, LICK and more are taking over. The virtual festival is streaming live via YouTube, making it easy for anyone to tune in and watch.
Proximity shares the following:
Watch here and see today’s full lineup below!
Digital Mirage: Online Music Festival
today is the final of digital mirage and our fav day cause we curated it w/ friends from beginning to end:
louis the child
graves
chet porter
a-trak
party favor
tokimonsta
medasin
ekali
eprom x alix perez
g jones
alison wonderland
sofi tukker
wuki
vincent
jaron
morten
lick
12pm
— Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) April 5, 2020
Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events