Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival is taking over one last time and it’s easily the biggest online music-festival-meets-live-stream we’ve ever seen.





Today, Alison Wonderland, A-Trak, Ekali, G Jones, Tokimonsta, Party Favor, Wuki, LICK and more are taking over. The virtual festival is streaming live via YouTube, making it easy for anyone to tune in and watch.

Proximity shares the following:

ATTN: While the digital mirage festival set times are out, an artist may start EARLIER or LATER. Set times are subject to change. We are updating the set times throughout the day in the description of our stream.

Watch here and see today’s full lineup below!

Digital Mirage: Online Music Festival

today is the final of digital mirage and our fav day cause we curated it w/ friends from beginning to end: louis the child

graves

chet porter

a-trak

party favor

tokimonsta

medasin

ekali

eprom x alix perez

g jones

alison wonderland

sofi tukker

wuki

vincent

jaron

morten

lick 12pm — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) April 5, 2020

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events