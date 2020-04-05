Home

Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage Festival is taking over one last time and it’s easily the biggest online music-festival-meets-live-stream we’ve ever seen.


Today, Alison Wonderland, A-Trak, Ekali, G Jones, Tokimonsta, Party Favor, Wuki, LICK and more are taking over. The virtual festival is streaming live via YouTube, making it easy for anyone to tune in and watch.

Proximity shares the following:

ATTN: While the digital mirage festival set times are out, an artist may start EARLIER or LATER. Set times are subject to change. We are updating the set times throughout the day in the description of our stream. 

Watch here and see today’s full lineup below!

Digital Mirage: Online Music Festival

 

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events