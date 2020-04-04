One of the main work forces hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing cancellation of shows around the world are the live music crews who work on setting up stages, controlling lighting, maintaining sound, and more. Without any shows, or any live events at all to speak of, tens of thousands of workers, generally independent contractors, are without pay.





Live Nation, arguably the largest event promoter in the world, has launched Crew Nation, powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, to help them all stay on their feet.

Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, that will be administering the fund.

Live Nation has committed $10 million to Crew Nation – contributing an initial $5 million to the fund, then matching the next $5 million given by artists, fans and employees dollar for dollar.

According to the fund’s website, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Metallica, Lady Gaga, KISS, Foo Fighters, Billy Joel, and more have pledged their support.

More information can be found here and here.

Photo by Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events