[LIVE STREAM] Digital Mirage Returns For Day 2 w/ Gryffin, Kill The Noise, Flosstradamus, & More

Digital Mirage Festival had a 3-day goal of $100,000 to raise for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.





They raised over $90,000 in just 13 hours.

The festival, by all metrics, is a smash success with stellar performances yesterday from Kaskade, Arty, Dab The Sky, Ghastly, Seven Lions, and more, and it continues this whole weekend.

Today, catch sets from Gryffin, Kill The Noise, Flosstradamus, Slushii, Adventure Club, Don Diablo, and way, way, more.

Watch all of today’s sets from Digital Mirage below and remember to tune in tomorrow too!

Photo via Calder Wilson for Insomniac