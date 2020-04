Rezz Teases New Collaboration With Grabbitz Out Next Wednesday

It’s been about a month and a half since Rezz’s last new original, a collaboration with Zeds Dead, “Into The Abyss.” Now, she’s teasing a new single out next Wednesday, April 8, with Grabbitz, “Someone Else.”





Rezz posted a teaser of the track today and with Grabbitz’s vocals and a combination of both their production styles, this is definitely a collaboration we’re greatly looking forward to.

Check out the teaser below and come back next week to hear the full track!

Photo via Rukes.com