Net.Werk, a concept by Bandsintown and Twitter, will be live streaming this week to raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.





The stacked lineup includes an assortment of dance artists, Varien, Elephante (Live), Mija, Sophie of Sofi Tukker, HANA, Kandy, UNIIQU3, Kittens, WHIPPED CREAM, Dani Deahl, Ducky, Krewella, Com3t and Adam&Steve — all of which are ready to “werk” the decks for us over the interweb.

The event, hosted by Cray, runs 12 PM – 12 AM PT this Thursday, April 16th — and from the sounds of it, we won’t want to miss a beat.

Watch live here via Bandsintown on Twitch.

P.S. To donate on Twitch: Go to the chat box, click the diamond “bits” emoji and give however much you’d like.

Net.Werk Lineup

Photo via Rukes.com