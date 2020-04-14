Starting on Friday, April 17, 2020, LiveXLive.com will produce and air Music Lives, 48 hours of non-stop livestreaming of over 50 performances on its website and its apps, the TikTok official account and the LiveXLive official TikTok account. Breaking typical festival structure, Music Lives 2020 will flip the script by streaming all artist performances from artists’ living rooms, backyards, private studios or local hometowns. Music Lives will also include quarantine-relevant programming around wellness, mindfulness, health safety, and more from industry-leading experts and artists. Throughout each performance, fans will be able to engage, chat and share with other viewers and the community.





Confirmed artists include Big Gigantic (DJ Set), Brytiago, Curtis Roach, DJ Bash, Dr. Fresch, Eladio Carrion, Elephante, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, Gigolo y la Exce, Gioli & Assia, Kevvo, Maddy O’Neal, Matoma, Maxi, Michigander, Mihali, Nahko, Nas, Nik West, No Suits, Rafa Pabon, SNBRN, Stefan Benz, Swae Lee, Tabi, The Funk Hunters, Trippie Redd, Two Feet, Two Friends, 10K.Caash and Other Artists from the “One World: Together At Home” Special Broadcast from Global Citizen and World Health Organization.

J Balvin will host and curate the “Pa La Cultura” Latino Music Block featuring Anitta, Arcángel, DJ Pope, Manuel Medrano and many of the world’s leading Latino artists.

“The world, including the music industry, has been turned on its head over the past six weeks,” said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. “Community and connection are at the heart of live music and it’s our mission with Music Lives to bring that heart to the comfort of people’s homes around the world during this time of ‘social distancing’. It’s uncertain how long these circumstances will last and this multi-day, multi-genre festival can become more than a one-and-done event to an extended period of meaningful programming. Together with TikTok and these incredible artists, we’ll unite our global village with music.”

“TikTok is proud to partner with LiveXLive to create an immersive, multi-day live-stream experience on our platform with #musiclives and to support artists, songwriters, and music professionals through MusiCares,” said Corey Sheridan, Head of Music Partnerships and Content Operations, North America at TikTok. “We are a platform committed to inspiring joy and creativity and this event is an extension of our mission during this difficult time.”

Photo via Rukes.com