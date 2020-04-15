After many rumors and much conjecture, Tomorrowland 2020 has been officially cancelled. The festival was finally forced to cancel after a governmental order from the country of Belgium.





With a lot of pain in our hearts, we have to inform you that Tomorrowland cannot take place in 2020. We understand and support the governmental order that has just been issued. The 16th […] will take place in the summer of 2021 (July 16–18 and July 23–25).

You can read the festival’s full statement here.

With EDC, Ultra and Coachella already cancelled or postponed, it’s no surprise that this is the latest major EDM festival to bite the bullet and completely cancel for 2020. 400,000 attendees are sure to be disappointed, and this is truly unprecedented, but prepare for next year as we’re sure it’ll be the most raucous edition yet.

