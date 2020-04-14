As we mentioned in our official review of Steve Aoki’s newest album, Neon Future IV, it contains a who’s who of featured artists, including Icona Pop, Desiigner, Torey Lanez, Zooey Deschanel, Monsta X, Backstreet Boys, Mike Shinoda, will.i.am, Matthew Koma, Alan Walker, Travis Barker, Sting, Felix Jaehn, and more.





A few of those artists just joined Aoki in a live streamed dinner party: Maluma, Nick Carter, will.i.am, Agnez Mo, Lay Zhang. The group shared stories, memes, and talked about current events over the course of the 45 minute dinner party.

If you want to see a recent Steve Aoki live streamed set, you can head back to Tomorrowland’s stream last week here. But as for the dinner party, we’re all looking for creative ways to make it through this pandemic and keep content flowing, and this is as creative as we’ve seen so far.

Check it out below!

H/T EDM.com | Photography by Emily Berl