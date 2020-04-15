The next major EDM virtual festival has just arrived: Room Service Music Festival. Presented by Trap Nation and Chill Nation, with Proximity, the festival features a seriously stellar assortment of artists from all genres and all sizes.





On April 24-26, you can catch sets from Big Gigantic, Rezz, Griz, Zeds Dead, JOYRYDE, Chromeo, Gallant, Krewella, Netsky (D&B Set), Sullivan King, Snails, Lido, K?d, Clozee, Quix, AWAY (first set ever), Prismo, and more, plus still-undisclosed special guests.

Room Service will be the first online festival presented during quarantine to actually feature multiple, simultaneous channels for fans to switch between.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to charitable partners benefiting those affected by COVID-19, including Sweet Relief and Feeding America. In partnership with the YouTube channel Proximity, The Nations launched its first festival, Digital Mirage drawing 4.1M unique viewers and raising more than $300,000 for Sweet Relief.

Andre Benz, CEO & Founder of The Nations explains how the festival came about: “Room Service was created by a group of talented individuals with a collective philosophy, wanting to offer a positive environment in an uncertain time. Our primary goal is to raise money for those impacted through the recent cancellation of live events through our partnership with Sweet Relief. This would include everyone from small club staff to musicians & support crews unable to tour and are directly impacted by COVID-19. In addition, we have partnered with Feeding America who provides funding to food banks and is helping thousands in need throughout the country. Our followers and fans made an incredible impact with their generous actions during our recent Digital Mirage festival. Reaching millions of music fans, we hope to see the upcoming Room Service Music Festival grow that impact exponentially. We believe strongly that it is our duty to do good in the world.”

You can RSVP here and make a donation early if you wish, or just tune in next weekend. We’ll have more information soon.