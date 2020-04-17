Diplo and Dillon Francis are teaming up with DoorDash to donate meals to those in need via Feeding America — and you can get involved, too!





Their epic “Coronight Fever” b2b livestream returns on Twitch and YouTube this Saturday at 8 PM PST. For every viewer who turns in, DoorDash will match that to donate one meal to a family in need. All you need to do to help make a difference is watch!

As for how they’ve been spending their quarantine, Diplo says, “Other than live streaming multiple nights a week from my house I’m still working on other music, playing a lot of chess and of course working out every day — oh and I’m actually getting some sleep these days!”

And, Dillon, “Lots of livestreams, taught my friend Gerald how to DJ! But mostly just building lots of blanket forts and making new music.”

Diplo’s go-to DoorDash order? “Have been eating tons of Indian food and lots of vegan Thai food as well,” he reveals. “There are so many great options available.”

Dillon says, “I like to get wings and pretend I’m doing an episode of Hot Ones in my kitchen.”

Get linked up with Mad Decent on Twitch here and tune in tomorrow.

Photo via Rukes.com