Kaskade asked — and we're curious, too — "Would you go to a show in a club where they did 1/2 the legal capacity and made everyone wear masks?"





The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in virtually every music festival and event’s cancellation or postponement until late 2020 or 2021. The reality is we don’t know how long this quarantine will last or how long we’ll have to continue practicing social distancing as we gradually and safely work back towards a state of normalcy.

By no means are we suggesting people get together to try out this method (obviously) — for now, it’s important to stay home to prevent spreading coronavirus any more than it already has. However, whenever shows do start happening again, there may very well be rules like this put in place to help ensure the safety of attendees.

So, if a show such as this were deemed legal and safe to attend — Would you be down?

See results and reactions below.

.@kaskade: "Real question though. Would you go to a show in a club where they did 1/2 the legal capacity and made everyone wear masks? Just curious…." 🤔 — Your EDM (@YourEDM) April 17, 2020

I think that’s a real possibility come October/November. — Dave Dresden (72%) (@davedresden) April 17, 2020

Dude, you could barely enforce people not using the flash on their phone. I wouldn’t trust the same people to show up with a mask. — kademowfive (@dalemau51) April 16, 2020

Think about how many unknown germs are at a regular show with people sweating and sliming and germing all over you. Suddenly half capacity and masks sounds pretty good. — The Girl U Want (@MistressMensa) April 16, 2020

Depends on how safe it is. Regular masks don’t stop transmission, they just slow it. Until we have a vaccine… Idk if we should be doing ANY large events. Especially not until we know the long term risks of the virus. — #StayTheFHome 💖 Anjel Grace 💖 (@theAnjelGrace) April 18, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com