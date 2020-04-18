Home

Kaskade asked — and we’re curious, too — “Would you go to a show in a club where they did 1/2 the legal capacity and made everyone wear masks?”


The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in virtually every music festival and event’s cancellation or postponement until late 2020 or 2021. The reality is we don’t know how long this quarantine will last or how long we’ll have to continue practicing social distancing as we gradually and safely work back towards a state of normalcy.

By no means are we suggesting people get together to try out this method (obviously) — for now, it’s important to stay home to prevent spreading coronavirus any more than it already has. However, whenever shows do start happening again, there may very well be rules like this put in place to help ensure the safety of attendees.

So, if a show such as this were deemed legal and safe to attend — Would you be down?

See results and reactions below.

 

Photo via Rukes.com