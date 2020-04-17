Two years since the last GRX release, one of Martin Garrix’s many aliases, he’s revived the project for a new collaboration with Florian Picasso, “Restart Your Heart.”





The single has clear signatures of both artists, with a bouncy, infectious rhythm and a delightful, memorable hook. Coupled with a more restrained, melodic bridge, the intensity of the drops shines through more brilliantly and really helps to accentuate the slight elements of funk, house, and disco.

There’s still loads more Garrix music on the way, but listen to “Restart Your Heart” now below!

Photo via Rukes.com