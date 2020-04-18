It’s safe to say that Couch Lands Day 1 was an absolute success. Featuring full sets from Doctor P b2b Cookie Monsta b2b Funtcase, BTSM, Rusko, and more, OG Couch Lands fam as well as those who attended the festival and missed sets because of conflicts were able to see complete sets from their favorite artists for the first time.





Today, the fun continues with Sullivan King, Dion Timmer, SVDDEN DEATH, Liquid Stranger, Kayzo, and more. Even in the wide scope of Lost Lands sets, these were absolutely iconic and definitely set the tone for years to come. Check out the live video and set times for today below!

Watch live video from lostlands on www.twitch.tv

Couch Lands kicks off this Friday at 1pm ET, get ready Headbangers! Relive these complete sets for the first time ever including 20+ hours of never-before-seen content! Follow https://t.co/IrdGeQuEWl to get notified when we’re live! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HHwZQ6cemK — Lost Lands Festival (@lost_lands) April 15, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo