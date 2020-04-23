Life is Beautiful is the latest music festival to cancel 2020 dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





The festival, set for September 18 – 20, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas, will be pushed back for an entire year with plans for a full return in 2021. Life is Beautiful joins Electric Forest, Shambhala, Voodoo, and so many other beloved festivals that have set sights on next year.

LiB shares via statement:

We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you. Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival. Our hearts are heavy, but our resilience is unstoppable.

LiB closes with, “Spread love, stay kind, and celebrate life.”

More info here.

Photo via Life is Beautiful