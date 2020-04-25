Skrillex recently took part in the #PassTheBeat challenge, which sees various artists coming up with one part of a beat at a time and passing it along to create something greater than the sum of its parts.





This challenge featured T-Pain, Charlie Puth, Nick Mira, and Tommy Brown in addition to Skrillex, truly an insane group of collaborators to be featured on a single track together. That being said, it remains to be seen if this ever makes it anywhere other than Instagram.

Check out the full clip below, and add it to the growing list of unreleased gems Skrillex is compiling.

Photo via Rukes.com