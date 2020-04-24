Spring Awakening 2020 is officially canceled.





The music festival just took to social media to give fans a much needed update. Although the news isn’t what we were hoping to hear, it’s important to stay home and stay healthy this summer given the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAMF’s statement below reads:

This is not a decision we make lightly. Your enthusiasm, passion, creativity and love for music drives our team to deliver the best festival experience possible every June. Ultimately though, the health and safety of all attendees, artists, staff, and the community is our top priority. Amidst the current pandemic, we believe that in order to ensure the health and safety of all and the festival experience, it’s in the best interest to postpone to 2021.

Trust, SAMF will return with an incredible 10th anniversary experience in 2021! We’ll see you there!

Stay home, stay healthy, and we can’t wait to reconnect in person for the 10 year anniversary in 2021! pic.twitter.com/q4FnYxfrXM — Papi Spring 🌼 (@SpringAwakeFest) April 24, 2020

Photo: Georgia Modi