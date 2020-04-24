Insomniac is reviving Middlelands for one virtual weekend in 2020 to participate in their virtual rave-a-thon series. Now in its sixth week, the series calls upon the one-time Texas festival for new, extended hours.





Beginning today at 4pm PST, you’ll be able to catch sets from 4B, Audien, Blackgummy, Breathe Carolina, Dustycloud, Lucati, Modestep, and SAYMYNAME.

With set design that is sure to match the high standards Insomniac has set with all its other streams, this is one we’re really looking forward to. Check it out below!

4:00pm-4:45pm – Lucati

4:45pm-5:30pm – Breathe Carolina

5:30pm-6:15pm – Dustycloud

6:15pm-7:00pm – Blackgummy

7:00pm-7:45pm – Audien

7:45pm-8:30pm – 4B

9:30pm-9:15pm – Modestep

9:15pm-10:00pm – SayMyName

*Times in PT